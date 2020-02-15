Two men die after crash near Utica

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that took place Friday afternoon in Westmoreland.

Police say the crash took place at the intersection of Bartlett Road and Dix Road.

According to NYSP, 17-year-old Lincoln Armstrong, from Rome, was traveling southbound on Bartlett Road at a high rate of speed when he observed a pickup truck, which was heading eastbound on Dix Road, begin to cross the intersection with Bartlett Road, after stopping for the stop sign.

Evidence at the scene showed that Armstrong attempted to stop the vehicle.

Police say that due to Armstrong’s high rate of speed and other contributing factors, he was not able to stop, and consequently ended up striking the pickup truck on the driver’s side door. The crash’s impact caused the pickup truck to overturn and come to rest on its roof.

Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as 42-year-old Hector Rodriguez, from Rome. Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Armstrong was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica and was listed in serious condition. A passenger in Armstrong’s vehicle, who police identified as 19-year-old Noah Lekki from Waterville.

Mercy Flight airlifted Lekki to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and died from his injuries later in the evening.

There’s been no word yet on whether Armstrong will be charged. The investigation is ongoing.