Two men arrested in connection to Denny’s shooting in VA

WOODBRIDGE, V.A. (WDVM) –On December 28, detectives with the Prince William County Homicide Unit identified the two men responsible for the murder of Yusuf Ozgur, 58, and the malicious wounding of a second man that occurred at a Denny’s restaurant in Manassas.

Police have identified the shooter in the case as 22-year-old Jordan Anderson of Manassas. He was arrested and charged with one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Anderson is currently being held without bond.

The second suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Ryan Thomas Walker of Chesapeake Beach. He has been charged with one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding and one count of robbery.

Police say they have received over 100 tips and information into the case.