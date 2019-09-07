Two men arrested for abandoning neglected pit bull

SUFFIELD, C.T. (WTNH) — Two Hartford men are now facing animal cruelty charges for abandoning a neglected dog.

On August 25, an East Granby resident found a neglected red and white pit bull in town and called Suffield police. The pit bull was found suffering from fur loss, infections on all four legs, and an eye ulcer.

Police determined Jean Cartagena, 22, and his father Angel Cartagena, owned the pit bull and had neglected and abandoned it.

Police said Jean intentionally misled and threatened the investigator during the investigation.

Suffield police arrested both Jean and Angel Cartagena after they turned themselves in September 6.

Jean was charged for Interfering with & Threatening a Police Officer and for Animal Cruelty. Angel was charged for Animal Cruelty.

Suffield Animal Control is helping the pit bull recover.

For those of you who have been long awaiting on an update for “Tucker” or “Copper” as the vet has called him, here he… Posted by Suffield Animal Control on Friday, September 6, 2019