Two men arrested after gunpoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police made two arrests after a gunpoint robbery in the city Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers were called to Joseph Avenue for the reported robbery around 2:00 p.m. They say two men entered a business with guns and ordered victims to the ground. Police say the suspects stole cash and personal ID from two of those victims, then fled in a vehicle.

Investigators say an officer stopped the suspect vehicle a short time later, finding the stolen property and an illegal loaded handgun inside. They arrested Juan Lugo, 24, and Joel Colon-Lugo, 27. Both were charged with Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Grand Larceny.

