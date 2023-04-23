WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM/DC News Now) — Emergency workers recovered the bodies of three people after witnesses saw a car go into the Anacostia River near the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge (South Capitol Street Bridge) in Southeast.

DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the incident at 11:22 p.m. on April 20. The tweet said there were tracks leading to the water. Emergency crews began searching for the vehicle by land, water, and air.

By 11:48 p.m., the car had been found. Throughout the hours that followed, the crews found the three people who were inside the car. They brought their bodies and the car to shore.

Friday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) identified the driver as Timjuan Mundell, 47. They identified one of the passengers as Tim Juan Mundell, 46.

OCME did not identify the other passenger, but they did say the passenger was female.

DC Auditor Kathleen Patterson, whose office has conducted serious reviews of the 911 call center, said she wants to see the agency be more transparent and release information on the incident as quickly as possible.

But Patterson said that she “absolutely” remained concerned” about how the incident was being handled. She thinks that they should make what happened public within 24 hours.

“One of the things that are most concerning is the issue of transparency and being forthright about what happens when something goes wrong,” she said. “We’ll always have human error. There will always be mistakes but it’s really important for the agency to be completely front and center and transparent with the community.”

“One of the issues that we have brought out previously is the fact that the Office of Unified Communications has not been forthright,” she added.

A statement from the 911 call center says “Based on the information provided by the caller and the information presented by location-determining technology, we were unable to immediately pinpoint the exact location of this tragic incident.”

“One of the things our audit shows is a failure on the part of some call takers to use the technology they have to use the mapping technology that tells them very quickly where something occurs,” Patterson said.