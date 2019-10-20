Two killed in thruway crash in Seneca County

TYRE, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR) – Two people are dead following a crash on the eastbound lanes of the New York State Thruway.

First responders were called to the scene West of State Route 89 near the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.



Police say that three others were transported to the hospital. Two people are currently listed in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and one is listed in critical condition at Upstate Medical Center.

State Police are continuing to investigate the crash. The victims’ names will be released after families have been notified.

A portion of the eastbound Thruway was closed for several hours because of the crash but has since reopened.

This is developing a story and will be updated when more information becomes available.