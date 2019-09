LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday night.

The crash happened on Church Street in Laurens, South Carolina.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said 49-year-old April Hughes Lewis and 53-year-old Tony Rudean Hall were both on a motorcycle when it collided with a car.

The coroner said neither victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigating remains ongoing.