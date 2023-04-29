PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that took place overnight Saturday on Interstate 90 in the town of Phelps. Troopers say the crash took place between exit 42 for Geneva and exit 43 for Manchester by mile marker 335.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a passenger vehicle traveling westbound, exited the roadway and struck a guiderail,” troopers said. “Two occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

According to NYSP, the remaining two occupants were transported to an area hospital for evaluation, but were not reported to be injured.