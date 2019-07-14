Two injured in shooting in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side.

A spokesperson with the department said officers responded to the 200 block of Evaleen Avenue around 8:45 Saturday night.

When they got to the area, officers found two male victims. One was taken to Upstate University Hospital by a private vehicle, the other was taken there by ambulance.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The preliminary investigation found a group of people were gathered for a party on Evaleen Avenue. An unknown suspect walked toward the group and starting firing, striking the two victims before fleeing the area.

At this time there are limited details surrounding possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (315) 442-5222.