Two injured in Oneida County motorcycle crash

BARNEVELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Oneida County Sheriff, at about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash on State Route 12 near the Putnam Road off-ramp in the Town of Barneveld.

Charles Hoff, 55, of Homer was driving a Harley-Davidson north on Route 12 when a deer ran out in front of him. Hoff tried to slow down and avoid the deer but hit it head-on.

The motorcycle went down and into the center median before coming to a stop.

Hoff was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to be evaluated for head and arm injuries.

His passenger, Nancy Peak, 54, of Homer, was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital for head and leg injuries and heart complications.

No citations have been issued at this time.