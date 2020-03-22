Breaking News
More than 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in NY, up nearly 5K from Saturday, governor speaking live now
Two in Warsaw test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WARSAW, N.Y. (WROC) – Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) received notice on Sunday morning from the New York State Department of Health that two residents of the Skilled Nursing Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility said the residents have been cared for in isolation since being tested.  With the help of the New York State Department of Health epidemiology staff, contact tracing is currently being held for residents and staff.  The source of the infections has not been determined.

Nursing facility staff reporting for work are being screened prior to entering the facility.

According to the facility, all staff members are taking infection control measures and are using personal protective equipment.  Enhanced visitor restrictions have been in place since March 18 to protect the community and prepare for COVID-19.

These restrictions remain in place and will be strictly enforced.

“The safety of our residents, patients, staff and the community remains our greatest priority.  I fully recognize that community members will have questions about their loved ones in the WCCHS Skilled Nursing Facility,” CEO of WCCHS Joseph McTernan said.

