ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple officers with the Rochester Police Department closed off a large section of the Mason Street and Pierpont Street neighborhood late Sunday afternoon.

Officers said a vehicle struck a front porch. They are not sure if the crash was intentional.

Two people were hospitalized following the crash. The RPD said they do not have the driver of the vehicle yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further details surface.