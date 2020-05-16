1  of  76
Two hospitalized after family incident outside Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to North Union Street early Saturday afternoon for reports of someone who had possibly been stabbed in Rochester.

Officers said there was a family issue outside of the Public Market involving two people.

Officers said a 50-year-old Rochester woman had been cut on her upper body with a knife. AMR transported her to URMC. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to RPD, the other person involved was a 30-year-old woman also from Rochester.

She did not suffer any injuries but AMR transported her to Rochester General Hospital under mental hygiene transport for evaluation.

The investigation is still underway, and criminal charges may be filed.

