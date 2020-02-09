Two hospitalized after falling through ice in Wayne County

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Troopers and officers from Environmental Conservation and the Alton Fire Department rescued two men who had fallen through ice on Brisco Cove in Sodus Point on Sunday afternoon.

One of the men was about 30 feet off shore clinging to ice, police say.

First responders and a civilian went into the water and attempted to rescue the adult male, who was later identified as Jason Brudz, from Amherst, New York, but the two were unsuccessful.

The Alton Fire Department launched a rescue boat and along with Trooper Gabriel Desanto, ENCON Officer Kevin Thomas, the concerned citizen, Gregory Crane, and others rescued Brudz from the freezing water.

Brudz was transported to Rochester General Hospital and the other individual, his son, Fisher Brudz, was taken to Newark Wayne Hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains active.