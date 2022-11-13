ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester.

Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed into a pond next to Bill Gray’s Iceplex.

Deputies say the females are from Henrietta and both were transported as a precaution and their injuries are not life-threatening.

“Unsafe speed for the wet roadway conditions may have contributed to the accident,” deputies said. “No tickets were issued as a result.”