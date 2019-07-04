Two hospitalized after Batavia house fire

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire in Batavia on Hutchins Street on Thursday at around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival fire crews saw smoke and fire from the house with one person at a second story window. That person was rescued by fire department personnel via a portable ladder.

Firefighters said one person jumped from a second story window to escape the fire prior to fire department arrival.

An ambulance transported both victims to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown.

The fire is under investigation by the City of Batavia Fire and Police Departments with assistance from the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control. The City of Batavia Fire Department was assisted by the City of Batavia Police and Codes Departments, Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center, the Town of Batavia, Elba, Alexander and Oakfield Fire Departments, as well as Mercy EMS, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, National Grid, National Fuel and the Salvation Army.