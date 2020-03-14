Two hospitalized after apartment fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews from the Rochester Fire Department were called to an apartment fire on Salina Street in Rochester on Saturday just before 4 a.m.

Engine 7 from the Genesee Street Fire Station arrived to the scene first and reported smoke from a two-story, multi-family apartment building on the 100 block.

Firefighters said people were outside upon their arrival and two people were suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. An ambulance transported them to Strong Memorial Hospital while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire on the first floor, which took approximately 15 mins to get under control.

Firefighters said extinguishing this fire was not easy because RFD was also dealing with a two-alarm fire on Central Avenue at the same time.

The Red Cross and property owners assisted residents of the 20 separate apartments that were affected.

The cause of the fire is still under determination.