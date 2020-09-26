Two Fairport students test positive for COVID-19

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Fairport Superintendent of Schools confirmed on Saturday that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus. The students attend Northside Elementary School and Johanna Perrin Middle School.

Fairport Central School District has collaborated with the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

“The origin of our positive cases continues to occur outside of our schools,” Provenzano said. “This reinforces the importance of following the DOH guidance while on school grounds and outside as well. Best practices – mask wearing, staying physically distant from others, and washing our hands – will continue to be at the forefront as we continue to do everything we can to mitigate the risk and minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

