Two displaced after morning fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A two-family home in Rochester caught on fire early Sunday morning on Wentworth Street shortly before 5 a.m.

Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department said the house is a 2.5-story wooden framed home and they were able to arrive to the scene within a few minutes after receiving the call.

Firefighters said heavy smoke and fire was coming from the second floor rear of the house, and fire extended up the outside rear of the home and spread to the attic.

Firefighters were troubled by the amount of snow and freezing temperatures while trying to knock down the fire.

Crews were able to limit the fire damage that a neighboring house received to just minor heat damage to its side.

Firefighters said it took just under an hour to bring the fire under control.

According to firefighters, the upstairs apartment was occupied at the time of the fire. The male occupant was sleeping at the time, and was alerted by a working smoke detector. The occupant was able to make it out safely as fire crews arrived.

The downstairs apartment was vacant and being renovated.

Fire damage to the structure was extensive to the upstairs apartment and attic. The first floor apartment suffered water damage.

The RFD Fire Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Red Cross responded and is assisting two adults with temporary housing.