CENTERVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are dead after a collision in Allegany County Friday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of County Route 36 and Dow Road in the Town of Centerville.

A 1997 Chevy pickup driven by Michael Frazier, 71, of Fillmore, N.Y. was headed south on Dow Road and didn’t stop at the stop sign. A 2015 Kenworth driving north on County Route 36 collided with the Chevy, according to New York State Police.

Frazier and his passenger Leonard Frazier, 76, of Bliss, N.Y. both died in the accident. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.