Two dead after crash in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.V. (WDVM) — Two women are dead after their vehicle caught fire after crashing into a pole off exit 14 on I-81 heading northbound early Friday morning in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Christmas morning at around 4 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found that the vehicle was on fire and both of the women inside were already deceased.

“At 4-11 hours, our department received a call and responded to a single vehicle accident at the off ramp of I-81 where it connects to Tavern Road,” Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller said. “Upon impact, it took a couple minutes but the vehicle, it caught on fire and by the time everybody got there, they were deceased in the vehicle.”

Keller said the vehicle failed to stop after exiting the interstate. The vehicle then struck a traffic utility pole and later caught fire.

The families of the victims have been notified but the Sheriff’s Office is waiting on the official autopsy report.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.