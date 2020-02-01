Two dead, 2 wounded in shooting at funeral

Quiet and cloudy this afternoon with temperatures in the 30s. Scattered light snow showers that are moving through Southern Ontario are heading toward Western New York and expect them to move through overnight. These will remain light and drop a dusting to an inch or so across much of Western New York and that could mean some snow-covered roads Sunday morning. This is worth a bit of salt on the steps.

We'll get a brief break Sunday morning before a warm front sweeps through by early afternoon and into the evening. This warm front will bring a burst of wet snow showers through that could quickly reduce visibility. Temperatures at the surface will be climbing into the middle 30s at the time, so based on elevation this could bring some more accumulation to some spots. Closer to Lake Ontario temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s, preventing from any snow to stick, but will still be something to watch as the wind picks up. Further south at higher elevations surface temperatures will be colder and snow showers may have a better chance at sticking. That could mean accumulations after the second burst up to three inches. Since it will have been a warm front to bring the precipitation, expect the warmer air to continue to surge northward through the overnight and into Monday. Mild air will take over and the work week will start with temperatures surging into the middle 40s. There may even be a glimpse of sun later in the afternoon thanks to the high pressure that is originated over the southeast.The forecast gets a bit more tricky heading into the middle of next week. A frontal boundary will approach that will bring the chance for some wintry precipitation heading into Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday. Temperatures Tuesday will likely warrant rain for any precipitation that falls, but colder air works in by Wednesday and a larger storm system looks to develop along this frontal boundary Wednesday into Thursday. That could bring wind and wet accumulating snow to the region. This would be followed by lake-effect heading into next weekend. There will be changes to this forecast.