Two dead, 2 wounded in shooting at funeral

RIVIERA BEACH, F.L. (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man. Two other people were left wounded, police said.
Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened at the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Police said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.
No arrests have been made at this time.
