Two Chicago officers hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle

CHICAGO, I.L. (WGN) – Just before 4:15 a.m., Chicago Police officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of S. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on the report of a man with a gun inside a restaurant.

When police arrived, they approached the subject and reportedly found a firearm during a pat down.

Police said the suspect then pushed past the officers and fled to a vehicle in the parking lot.

The officers were reportedly dragged by the suspect’s vehicle as they left the parking lot.

They were transported to Northwestern University Hospital.

Police said a female officer has been admitted to Northwestern with two collapsed lungs and broken ribs.

Her partner suffered minor injuries and was not admitted into the hospital.

Police said the suspect remains at large and is described as an African-American man, wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Later in the morning, a CPD officer was shot near 65th St. and Damen Ave.