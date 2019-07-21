Two-car collision sends 12 people to the hospital

STRATFORD, C.T. (WTNH)– Stratford Police are investigating a car crash that has sent a dozen people to the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Stratford Police said they got the call at 12:12 that afternoon.

Police said the two min-van collision happened on Main Street in the Putney section of Stratford. The road was closed for several hours.

One of the vehicles was found on a guardrail.

The 12 people injured were sent to the hospital. Fire crews extricated three patients.

Stratford Emergency Medical officials said one firefighter went to the hospital for heat-related illness.

Some of the injured individuals were children, police said. Police said many of the injuries are severe.