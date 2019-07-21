Two-car collision sends 12 people to the hospital

News
Posted: / Updated:

STRATFORD, C.T. (WTNH)– Stratford Police are investigating a car crash that has sent a dozen people to the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Stratford Police said they got the call at 12:12 that afternoon.

Police said the two min-van collision happened on Main Street in the Putney section of Stratford. The road was closed for several hours.

One of the vehicles was found on a guardrail.

The 12 people injured were sent to the hospital. Fire crews extricated three patients.

Stratford Emergency Medical officials said one firefighter went to the hospital for heat-related illness.

Some of the injured individuals were children, police said. Police said many of the injuries are severe.

Tac5, E4, E2 and Truck1 working to extricate multiple heavily trapped occupants in two vans on River Rd. A total of 13…

Posted by Stratford Professional Firefighters IAFF 998 on Saturday, July 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss