Two brothers in Strong Memorial Hospital after South Corning house fire

(WTEM) — Two men in their early 20s are in Strong Memorial Hospital after a house fire in South Corning Monday morning.

Benjamin Bernard, 23, is still in an induced coma and has a tube to help him breathe. He suffered severe burns to his hands his arms and shoulders, as well as burns on his face that are not as severe.

Matthew Bernard, 20, was has been taken off of tubes and is working on physical therapy following his injuries.

The brother’s mom, Jennifer Forward, said that Benjamin rushed to his neighbor’s home despite being badly burned.

“The one that is still in a coma knocked on every neighbor’s door trying to make sure that they were awake so that they would be safe,” said Forward. “My neighbor across the street actually had to tell him that they ‘need to stop, you are in shock, you are hurt,’ but he said ‘no I can’t, I gotta make sure that everybody else is safe.'”

Forward has been able to speak with Matthew on the phone briefly but has not been able to see either of her children in person because of COVID-19.

“If I was able to see them it would be on a very limited basis anyway, but I am ready, willing, and able, to go as soon as I can,” Forward said tearfully.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Bernard brothers and a second GoFundMe has been established for the two other residents.

A member of the South Corning Fire Department was briefly hospitalized for observation but was quickly released.

The family also says that two of their dogs, a Shepherd named Zelda and a Coonhound named Rosie remain missing after the fire and may have run off. If anyone sees either of the dogs, please call 607-654-3483.

A has also been set up for two of the people affected by the fire.

Corning, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News responding to reports of an early morning fire on Monday in the Village of South Corning.

18 News first hearing calls coming over the scanner around 12:45 Monday morning. Our reporter arriving on the scene just after 1:30 AM as local fire departments were putting out the blaze.

When our reporter arrived on the scene a home located at 16 Wicks Boulevard in the Village of South Corning was completely engulfed in flames.

According to the Deputy Chief of the Corning joint fire district, 2 victims were airlifted due to burns to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.

The Corning joint fire district stations 16, 34, 43 as well as Corning City, AMR, Steuben Sheriff’s, New York State Police, Erway Ambulance, NYSEG and Corning Natural Gas all responding to the scene.

18 News responding to an early morning fire in the Village of South Corning. According to the Deputy Chief of the Corning Joint Fire District, 2 victims were airlifted for burns. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gxCBCvqWTW — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) June 15, 2020

This is a developing story and 18 News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.