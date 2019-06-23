Two bodies found in Virginia woods

WOODBRIDGE, V.A. (WDVM-TV) Prince William County police officers are investigating after two male bodies were found in the woods in Woodbridge near Featherstone Road on Saturday.

Officers responded at around 11 a.m. to a call from a citizen that found two adult male dead bodies.

Officers are treating this investigation as a homicide.

Police report they believe the incident is isolated to the wooded area and they deem no threat to the public at this time.

Woodbridge is located about 25 miles outside of Washington, D.C.