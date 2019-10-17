wxbanner

Two arrested for Irondequoit break-ins

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester teenagers have been charged for breaking into an Irondequoit home in September.

18-year-old Stanely Hinson and an unidentified 17-year-old have been charged with burglary, criminal mischeif and petit larceny.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with multiple other burglaries in Irondequoit.

19-year-old Davieon Ellison-Edwards is also charged with multiple burglaries.

All three individuals were arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court and are currently in the Monroe County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss