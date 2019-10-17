Two arrested for Irondequoit break-ins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester teenagers have been charged for breaking into an Irondequoit home in September.

18-year-old Stanely Hinson and an unidentified 17-year-old have been charged with burglary, criminal mischeif and petit larceny.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with multiple other burglaries in Irondequoit.

19-year-old Davieon Ellison-Edwards is also charged with multiple burglaries.

All three individuals were arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court and are currently in the Monroe County Jail.