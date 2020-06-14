1  of  74
Two armed men break into Mexican restaurant, tie up employees

CHESTERFIELD, V.A. (WRIC) — Police are looking for two armed suspects who robbed a Mexican restaurant late Saturday night.

Police said two men carrying firearms and knives entered the Mr. Pepe restaurant on Hull Street Road at around 11 p.m.

The suspects entered the building, went into the kitchen area and located three employees.

After tying up the employees, the suspects then entered various areas within the building and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

None of the employees were injured and the restaurant was closed to customers.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males and were last seen fleeing the area in a white sedan. One suspect was approximately 20-30 years of age, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue medical mask.

The second suspect was also between 20-30 years of age, wearing khaki shorts.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

