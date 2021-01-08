Twitter suspends Pres. Trump’s Twitter account

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) -- Wednesday's breach on our nation’s Capital building has Rochester's leaders questioning how quickly and prepared law enforcement was. One of those, former Rochester Police Chief and retired law enforcement officer Dr. Cedric Alexander.

Dr. Alexander says more preparation was needed that afternoon on the part of law enforcement - and he’s deeply concerned it had to cost the lives of those five people. He's not the only one: Governor Cuomo said Friday in a press conference – he’s shocked how anything like a capital breaching could’ve happened. "Any mob or thugs can literally take over the government which is what they did," he said.