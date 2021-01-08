Twitter suspends Pres. Trump’s Twitter account

RochesterFirst
(CBS) – Twitter suspended President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Friday evening. Twitter said the decision was made “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. https://t.co/NrANZJcAfo— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
