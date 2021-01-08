                                                 
January 09 2021 01:05 pm

Twitter suspends Pres. Trump’s Twitter account

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) – Twitter suspended President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Friday evening. Twitter said the decision was made “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss