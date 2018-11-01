Twitter confirms the "Like" button could be eliminated

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(KASW-TV) - It was nearly a decade ago when Facebook continued down its path of revolutionizing social media with the introduction of the 'like' button.

Fast-forward to 2018, and it's looking like Twitter will lead the movement to delete the 'like' button from the face of the internet.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made some shocking statements at a corporate Twitter event earlier in October where he said that he is not the biggest fan of the widely-used 'like' button. Prior to 2015, Twitter actually had a unique version of the 'like' button that was shaped like a star and was alternatively meant to 'favorite' tweets rather than 'like' them. But now it looks like Twitter's three year long stint with its very own Facebook-esque 'like' button might not last much longer.

Dorsey said that the 'like' button would be gone "soon" as Twitter prepares to implement a host of other changes. The move was confirmed, while still remaining vague on details, by the company's verified communications account.

According to Twitter any major changes are in the "early stages" of development, so there is still a small chance that the 'like' button could live to see another year.