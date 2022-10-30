(NEXSTAR) – It’s that time of the year again to turn back the clocks. It’ll get darker earlier, but we also get that one night of extra sleep, it’s almost like a gift from the cosmos.

Daylight saving time ends and we’ll turn the clocks back in Pennsylvania at 2 a.m., Sunday, November 6.

You’ve probably heard the argument over the years that daylight saving time (DST) is no longer needed in America. Well, that might become true in 2023.

Getting rid of daylight saving time?

On March 15, 2022, the United States Senate passed the “Sunshine Protection Act” that would see the country do away with DST in 2023. We would “spring forward” an hour in March 2023 and then never have to touch our clocks again, unless a new act would happen to pass.

The act, however, still needs approval from the House and from President Joe Biden.

In the latest update in September from Sleep.org, there was some renewed talk as the first day of Autumn passed, but in short: nothing has changed yet.

When did daylight saving time start?

Daylight saving time was implemented first by various countries, including Britain, during World War I. It was used in an attempt to cut back on the use of artificial lighting to conserve fuel for the war.

In 1966, the United States standardized the system with the passing of the Uniform Time Act. DST then began the first Sunday of every April and ended the last Sunday of every October. In 2005 though, President George W. Bush expanded DST by four weeks and it took effect in 2007.

No matter how you turn it, if you’re asleep by 2 a.m. that Saturday into Sunday, you’ll get an extra hour of sleep.