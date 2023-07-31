On Tuesday, August 1st, the full “Sturgeon” Moon will rise around 9:05pm. This will be what is called a Supermoon, one in which the circumstances involved present that Moon as extra big and bright.

The Moon revolves around the Earth in an elliptical orbit. Essentially, it’s not a circle. That means there are times when the Moon and Earth are farther way from one another and times when they are closer. Tuesday is one of those times. The Moon will be roughly 16,000 miles closer to our planet than average. Like anything with regard to our vision, the closer we are to an object, the bigger it appears. The end result is a Supermoon appearing up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter. Can you notice the difference? It’s subtle, but it is indeed noticeable if you know to look for it.

While Tuesday’s Moon will indeed be super, it’s not even the most super of the month. Another full Moon will arrive on August 30th. This one will be a “Blue” Moon, named for the second full Moon of the month. The fact this Blue Moon will also be a Supermoon makes it much more uncommon. In fact, after August 30, there won’t be another one until January 31 of 2037.

Skies appear supportive of seeing the show locally under partly cloudy conditions. Happy viewing!