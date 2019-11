ROCHESTER, N.Y.N (WROC) — In the first snow storm of the winter season, there are some things to remember that may require you to change your morning routine.

Give yourself enough time to warm up the car

Completely clear the car of snow and ice

Plan for extra driving time and take it slow on the way to your destination

News 8 has team coverage of the storm from both Josh Navarro and James Gilbert who are checking the status of the roads and plow activities.