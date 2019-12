ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday is the last day for residents to apply for aid up to $50,000 to repair their second home if it was damaged by Lake Ontario flooding.

Primary home owners were eligible to apply by October 31 and now, the application is only open to second homeowners.

To qualify, you must have been impacted by flooding from January 1 through September 30 of this year.

The application can be found online.