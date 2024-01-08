Damaging winds are possible Tuesday across much of WNY. If you’re so inclined, you can read a detailed discussion about the forecast here:

For those who just want basics, here’s what you need to know:

WHO: All of WNY will deal with strong to possibly damaging winds Tuesday into early Tuesday night.

WHAT: High Wind Warnings are in effect for all our News 8 viewing area.

WHEN: We think the bulk of the strongest wind gusts will occur from roughly 4pm-10pm Tuesday.

WHERE: While everyone stands a shot at seeing 50+ mph gusts, higher elevations south of Rochester and those with favorable downsloping conditions could see 60 mph, perhaps even 70 mph gusts.

WHY: An unusually strong low level jet of 100 mph about 5,000 above the ground will pass overhead Tuesday. A chunk of this wind will get mixed to the surface. For some, gusts will be tolerable and present little issue. For others (high terrain), gusts will be more than enough to down trees and cause power outages.

WILL I LOSE POWER?: There will be outages. Mathematically, most of you won’t lose power. But some will. Best to prepare as if you’re in the some category.