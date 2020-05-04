1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

TSA union calls for more protections amid pandemic

News

At least 500 TSA agents have already contracted COVID-19, according to the union

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — TSA officers are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus because of the nature of their jobs. Now, the union representing Transportation Security Administration employees says the government must do more to keep them safe. They have a list of demands they want before travel around the country picks up again.

TSA officers are still at work keeping the flying public safe even in the middle pf a worldwide pandemic.

“TSOs need hazardous duty pay,” said Everett Kelley, the National President of the American Federation of Government Employees.

Floridan Congresswoman Val Demings agreed–it is hazardous to work in close contact with travelers.

“Thereby increasing the likelihood of being exposed to COVID-19,” said Demings.

In addition to a pay increase, the union says part-time TSA employees need the same health care benefits as full-time officers.

“TSA took that away last year. Even full-time TSOs have such low pay, it is difficult to afford health insurance,” said Kelley.

Lawmakers introduced several bills to protect TSA officers, including one from California Congressman Lou Correa to restore those healthcare benefits.

“These part-time workers are subject to the same challenges that full-time workers are,” said Correa.

TSA officers are also asking for more personal protective equipment and they want the government to require passengers to wear face masks.

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus says as states reopen and Americans resume travel, Congress needs to get ahead of the problem.

“More people are going to be flying in the near future. We don’t want to wait until these numbers increase,” said Titus.

The union says at least 500 TSA agents have already contracted COVID-19 and five have died.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss