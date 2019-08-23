TSA reminds travelers about the “Real ID” deadline

(WTAJ) — The TSA is reminding everyone the deadline to get a “Real ID” is approaching fast.

Travelers who don’t have a “Real ID” by October 2020 will no longer be able to board a plane.

Congress passed “Real ID” standards into law back in 2005, following a recommendation from the 9/11 commission. It requires state-ID applicants to submit paperwork to prove who they are and where they live.

“Normally they’ll require your social security card, a birth certificate, some other government issued ID, also you’ll have to prove your residency,” Tomas Cuellar, TSA Safety Manager said. “If you contact your local DMV and check their website, they’ll actually have a list of everything you will need.”

The star symbols indicate if a driver’s license or state ID is a “Real ID” in most states.

TSA said an enhanced drivers license is also acceptable, and you can use other forms of ID, like a passport or residency card.