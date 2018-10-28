Trump said armed guards would've prevented synagogue attack, many churchgoers disagree

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN JOSE, C.A. (KRON-TV) - Many churches across the county were on high alert Sunday morning because of the shooting in Pittsburgh. In San Jose, many went to worship at the Cathedral of Faith with the violence in Pittsburgh on their minds.

They were also conflicted after President Trump said that the result of 11 deaths could’ve been prevented if armed security was at the synagogue.

“But this is a case where if they had an armed guard inside, they might've been able to stop him immediately,” Trump said. “But this would be a case for if there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would've been able to stop him, maybe there would've been nobody killed except for him, frankly.”

This statement left some churchgoers upset and say it wouldn't make sense.

When asked about whether they want their church to have armed guards to prevent this type of attack, they said it's not needed.

“No, I don’t think it’s necessary, why would you go to a place that you feel unsafe. We feel very safe right here,” a churchgoer said.

Pastor Wayne at Cathedral of Faith said they do not plan to have armed security at the church but other security measures are in place, including security cameras and help to facilitate the parking lots.