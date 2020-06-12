1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trump Admin proposes sweeping changes to US asylum laws

News

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The Trump administration is proposing a series of changes to US asylum laws that will drastically limit who can qualify. Critics say this comes as most Americans are distracted by the pandemic and national civil unrest. However, supporters say the changes will simplify and speed up a backlogged system.

The Trump administration is proposing sweeping changes to US asylum laws.

“It’s important the judges have the tools and asylum officers have the tools to remove frivolous applications,” said Lora Ries of the Heritage Foundation. She says the proposed changes will speed up the system for those who are truly in danger.

“Applying for asylum has taken longer and longer because so many people are applying for it,” said Ries.

But the proposal includes so many changes that advocates for asylum seekers say meeting the new standards will be nearly impossible.

“Basically making it such that 99% of people who apply for asylum won’t be able to get it,” said Charanya Krishnaswami of Amnesty International. She says people from gangs or gender-based violence will be excluded from US asylum protections.

“They’re literally attempts to write the refugee definition out of existence,” said Krishnaswami.

The proposed changes also push asylum seekers to relocate within their own country or to a country they traveled through before arriving at the US border.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley says the administration has a track record of trying to block all types of immigration.

“They have put up obstacle after obstacle to those seeking asylum,” said Merkley.

Groups that help asylum seekers promise to fight the changes in court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss