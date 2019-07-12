Truck driver suffers minor injuries in rollover crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Jefferson Road and Belmanor Drive in Henrietta on Friday morning for a vehicle that had flipped at around 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a red Nissan Titan pickup truck that had left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Deputies say the driver, a 64-year-old man, had a medical event which caused him to lose control of his truck.

Brighton Ambulance transported the driver to Strong Memorial Hospital. Medical personnel say the driver’s injuries are minor.

According to deputies, the utility pole was severed.

Traffic on Jefferson Road will be shut down between Pinnacle Road and Winton Road until RG&E can clear low hanging wires.