BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police responded to the Steuben County Landfill located on Turnpike Rd. in Bath for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Friday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the truck driver was moving his vehicle in reverse when the victim, James C. Miller, was fatally struck as he secured the tailgate of a rollback dumpster.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.