(WSYR) – The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season was Wednesday, June 1st. The remnants of Hurricane Agatha in the Eastern Pacific that made landfall in Mexico earlier in the week impacted Florida to start the weekend.

Overnight Saturday Tropical Storm Alex formed is quickly moving away from the east coast of Southern Florida to the northeast. The storm produced lots of heavy rain and flooding across the southern part of the Sunshine State before it become a tropical storm. Areas around Miami picked up close to a foot of rain Friday into Saturday!

Hurricane force winds did not occur but winds gusted past 45 to 50 mph at times.

Does this eventual tropical storm/hurricane impact CNY this week? No. The flow aloft and signs from all our computer models all continue to quickly push the storm east away for the East Coast out into Atlantic Ocean. Winds could gust to 50 mph Monday over Bermuda and there could be 1 to 3 inches of rain. The storm will also kick up surf from Florida north to the Carolinas over the next 24 hours.

By the way, if you haven’t heard the National Hurricane Center is predicting a more active than normal hurricane season this year due to La Nina persisting in the Eastern Pacific.