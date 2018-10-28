Tropical Storm Oscar forming in Atlantic Ocean

News

MIAMI, F.L. (CBS) - Tropical Storm Oscar has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but does not pose a threat to land. The storm is expected to become a hurricane Sunday as its track curves toward the North Atlantic, the National Hurricane said. 

Oscar strengthened into a tropical storm late Saturday over open waters.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday night that the storm was centered about 930 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, and it was moving west-southwest at 20 mph.

The storm had top sustained winds of 65 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

It is this hurricane season's 15th named storm. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30. 

