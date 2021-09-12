Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI, F.L. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, threatening heavy rain and floods in coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and Louisiana.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal Texas and the northeast coast of Mexico. Nicholas is expected to produce total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters), with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana on Sunday through midweek.

The storm is projected to move slowly up the coastland which could dump torrential amounts of rain over several days, said meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, La.

“Heavy rain, flash flooding appears to be the biggest threat across our region with Nicholas,” he said.

The storm has the potential to dump as much as 15 to 25 inches (38 to 64 centimeters) of rain over several days in isolated areas either in southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana, he said.