TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) — A new tropical storm formed in the east Atlantic Ocean overnight, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Saturday morning, the NHC reported that Tropical Depression 12 developed into Tropical Storm Katia, the 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Katia was located about 660 miles northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. it was moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

The NHC said Katia is expected to weaken Sunday morning before becoming a remnant low.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave has been spotted off the coast of west Africa, over the eastern edge of the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters believe the is a chance that the system could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of the week as the wave heads westward. The system has a 20% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of development over the next week.

As for the other cyclones in the Atlantic, Post-Tropical Storm Idalia’s winds are hitting Bermuda. Idalia is expected to transition to a subtropical storm sometime on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Gert, which regained its strength Friday, is expected to be absorbed by Idalia Monday.