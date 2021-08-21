Tropical stork migrates to NYC, dies after eating litter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP/NEXSTAR) — A wood stork typically seen in tropical and subtropical regions migrated to New York City but died ten days after it was first spotted on Staten Island.

The bird apparently ate a large piece of hardened foam that was found in its stomach, researchers said.

The juvenile wood stork was first seen by bird researcher Anthony Ciancimino on July 31 in a saltwater marsh near Staten Island’s Amazon warehouse, the Staten Island Advance reported.

The bird died ten days later. A necropsy revealed a piece of insular foam more than 3 feet long in the bird’s stomach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Governor Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, change of power

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss