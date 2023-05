STEUBEN, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Troopers in Central New York are investigating after a 8-month-old baby was found unresponsive Thursday evening in Oneida County.

Troopers say this happened in the town of Steuben on Fuller Road near Owens Road. Troopers provided life-saving measures to the baby girl with negative results.

The baby was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for the baby.