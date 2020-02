ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) – A New York State Trooper and another motorist were injured during a two-vehicle accident in Ontario on Ridge Road on Saturday afternoon.

The trooper was heading westbound on Ridge Road and the other driver was traveling eastbound and failed to yield the right of way and turned left in front of the trooper which caused the collision.

The trooper and the other driver were taken to Strong Hospital. Both of their injuries were described as minor.