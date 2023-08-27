HARFORD COUNTY, M.D. (DC News Now) — The Harford County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a triple murder-suicide from Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived on the scene at the 300 block of Trimble Rd. at around 11:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooter. Officers entered an apartment and found four gunshot victims, three of whom were already dead on the scene. One victim was transported to a hospital but died.

Sheriff Gahler said it is believed one of the victims is also the suspect.

The Sherriff’s Office said that they do not believe the suspect forced themself into the apartment. They said it appears to have been an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Logan Thumma at (443) 567-7201.