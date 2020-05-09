Trio faces shoplifting charges in Lyons

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people from Lyons and one person from Canandaigua were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol at a Lyons business.

While responding to a shoplifting complaint, Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Shaun Baker and 22-year-old Hannah Langley from Lyons and 34-year-old LaQuan Whitfield from Canandaigua.

Deputies say the three allegedly stole numerous bottles of alcohol.

Deputies located the three a short time after arriving to the scene.

Deputies issued appearance tickets for Petit larceny to Langley and Whitfield. They are scheduled to appear in the Town of Lyons Court on June 23.

According to deputies, Baker was held in the Wayne County Jail on Petit larceny and other charges awaiting CAPS arraignment on August 9.